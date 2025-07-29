Apollo Commerical Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.1 million.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.80, a decrease of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARI

