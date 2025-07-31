APi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, APi said it expects revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.65 billion to $7.85 billion.

APi shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

