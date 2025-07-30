Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $156.6 million, after…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $156.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Antero Resources shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.82, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

