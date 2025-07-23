Annaly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $273.2 million.

