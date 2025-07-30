Anika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

Anika shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.