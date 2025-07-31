Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68…

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.33 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

