AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $34 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $292.5 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 35 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $305 million to $310 million.

AngioDynamics shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.