Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.09 billion. On…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Amphenol shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 7%. The stock has increased 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.