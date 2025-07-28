Amkor Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.4 million.…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.14, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

