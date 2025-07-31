Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $358.4 million. On…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $358.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.76.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.06 to $7.20 per share.

Ametek shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has risen nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

