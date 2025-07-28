Ameris Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $109.8 million. The bank, based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $109.8 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $416.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $301.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $66.40, a climb of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

