Ameriprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $10.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.34 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Ameriprise shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

