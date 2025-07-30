American Water Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $289 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $289 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 to $5.75 per share.

American Water Works shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $139.65, a fall of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.