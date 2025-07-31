American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Thursday reported a loss of $849,000 in its second quarter.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $129.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $9.62.

