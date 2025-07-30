American Superconductor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Superconductor expects its per-share earnings to be 14 cents.

American Superconductor shares have climbed 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.94, an increase of 90% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.