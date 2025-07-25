American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $599 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $14.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 60 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to earnings of 80 cents per share.

American Airlines shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

