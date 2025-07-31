Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $275 million. The…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $275 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 to $5.05 per share.

Ameren shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.16, a climb of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.