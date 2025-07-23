Amer Movil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.14 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.99 billion in the period.
Amer Movil shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 3.5% in the last 12 months.
