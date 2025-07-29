Amedisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.1…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $621.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.7 million.

Amedisys shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $97.52, a fall of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

