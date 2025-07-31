Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.16 billion. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.16 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $167.7 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $174 billion to $179.5 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $233.87, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

