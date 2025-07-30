Amarin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.1 million, after…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.

Amarin shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

