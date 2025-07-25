Amalgamated Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $26 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.9 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAL

