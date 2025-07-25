GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on…

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.8 million.

Altisource Portfolio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPS

