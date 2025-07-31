Alphatec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $185.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $742 million.

Alphatec shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.58, an increase of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

