Alphabet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.74 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $5.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $96.43 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $81.72 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.