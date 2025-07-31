Alnylam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.3 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $773.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673 million.

Alnylam shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

