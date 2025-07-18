Ally Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $352 million. On…

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $352 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

Ally Financial shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

