Allstate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.11 billion.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $7.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.78 billion.

Allstate shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $192.28, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

