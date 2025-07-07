Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Monday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

