Allegion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $159.7 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.15 per share.

Allegion shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

