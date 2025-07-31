Allegheny Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.7 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Allegheny Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.07 per share.

Allegheny Technologies shares have increased 71% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.

