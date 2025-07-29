Alkermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $87.1 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $390.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.6 million.

Alkermes shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

