Alignment Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orange, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $985 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

