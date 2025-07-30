Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $124.6…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $124.6 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $965 million to $985 million.

Align Technology shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $203.57, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.