Albemarle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Albemarle shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.89, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

