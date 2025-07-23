Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $172 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $172 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

Alaska Air shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.88, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

