Alamos Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $159.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $438.2 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.37, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

