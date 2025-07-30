Agnico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. On…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $123.37, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.

