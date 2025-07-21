AGNC Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $140 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $140 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $830 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $162 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.7 million.

AGNC Investment shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.28, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.