Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.9…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.5 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $308 million to $312 million.

Agilysys shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $116.95, a climb of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.