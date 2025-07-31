Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $314.8 million,…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $314.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $5 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.8 billion.

Agco shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

