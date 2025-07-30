AerCap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.26 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $7.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $11.60 per share.

AerCap shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

