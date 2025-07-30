AEP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $5.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.

AEP shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 8%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

