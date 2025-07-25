ADT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $165…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $165 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 81 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.23 billion.

ADT shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

