ADP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $910.6 million.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.08 billion, or $9.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.56 billion.

ADP shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 8%. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

