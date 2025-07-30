ACRES Commercial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.6…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.6 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.11, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

