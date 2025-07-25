ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.6 million.…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.7 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.2 million.

ACNB shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

