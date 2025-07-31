Acadian Asset Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. The…

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $124.9 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMI

