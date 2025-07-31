AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $938…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $938 million.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.07 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.88 to $12.08 per share.

AbbVie shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has risen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

