ABB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.15 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.
The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.9 billion in the period.
ABB shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY
